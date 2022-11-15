Share:

PESHAWAR - The seven-day anti-polio campaign will start in the provincial capital from November 28 during which children under the age of five year will be adminis­tered polio drops. In this regard, a meeting was held which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Shafi­ullah Khan. The meeting reviewed the preparations for the drive during which as many as 866,603 chil­dren will be administered polio drops. The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commis­sioner (Relief) Muhammad Imran Khan, Adminis­trative Officers, District Health Officer Dr. Moham­mad Idris, Deputy District Polio Officer Dr. Naveed Khurshid, Deputy District Polio Officer Dr. Saifullah and other concerned officers. The meeting dis­cussed various aspects of anti-polio campaign and was informed that 2,496 teams have been formed to immunize anti-polio drops to 866,603 children