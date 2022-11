Share:

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) fact finding committee on Tuesday summoned former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda and former Federal Minister Murad Saeed in Arshad Sharif’s murder case.

The FIA sources privy to the matter said that Murad Saeed and Faisal Vawda claimed that they were aware of threats to slain journalist Arshad Sharif.

The two politicians have been directed to appear before the committee on Monday, November 21.