ISLAMABAD - An awareness walk was held, here, on Monday to observe World Diabetes Day to educate people about the disease prevention and treatment aspects. Addressing the participants of the walk, organized by the Diabetes Centre (TDC), health experts said that diabetes is a leading global cause of premature mortality in the world and in Pakistan. They said that diabetes was responsible for 6.7 million deaths in 2021, out of which close to half could have been prevented through a healthy, balanced diet and regular physical activity, or delayed through early detection and intervention.