QUETTA - The Balochistan government has initiated a program to provide wheat seeds for the cultivation of rabi crop to around 100,000 farm­ers in the province.

The Balochistan government has released Rs2.20 billion for the pro­vision of wheat seeds free of cost to the farmers of the flood-affected areas, Minister for Agriculture Mir Asadullah Baloch said on Monday.

The government has procured around 381,000 bags of 50 kilo­grammes wheat to ensure free of cost distribution of seeds for current season, Asad Baloch said.

The district administration and agriculture department would en­sure transparent distribution of seeds to the deserving farmers. He said that all necessary facilities will be provided to wheat growers to expand its production to make the province self sufficient. The initia­tive is taken to eliminate the wheat shortage after the recent floods. For transparency in the distribution of wheat seeds, the chief minister’s in­spection team has been entrusted to monitor the program.

It has also an allocation of Rs15 billion to provide fertilisers, seeds and agri equipment to farmers af­fected by the flood on subsidised rates as the province was hit by worst natural calamity in the his­tory, said the minister.

He said the government had also approved a summary to provide 400,000 bulldozer’s hours to the farmers to bear the losses and al­ready awarded 100,000 bulldozer’s hours to the farmers.

“The flash floods have washed away embankments on 5,000,000 acres land which would require 1,000,000 bulldozers hours and 2,000,000 to 3,000,000 hours of trackers for rebuilding the mound and flatting the land.”

AC FOILS ATTEMPT OF SETTING UP CRUSHING PLANT ON FOREST DEPT’S LAND

Under the supervision of Dep­uty Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sariab Nisar Ahmad Langu on Monday foiled the attempt of set­ting up a crushing plant on the land of the forest department in the sub­urbs of Quetta. On special directive of Commissioner Quetta Division Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch, the as­sistant commissioner, along with the officials of the forest department, in supervision of DC Quetta, took action against the illegal crushing plant near the Western Bypass on the land of the forest department.

All the equipments and machin­eries were taken into custody by the assistant commissioner. On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Sariab Nisar Langu said that no one would be allowed to encroach on the government lands, saying that on the direction of the commissioner and deputy Commissioner, action against land mafia would continue.

He said that crushing plants and other activities could not be accept­ed on the lands of the forest depart­ment and warned that strict legal action to be taken against those found involved.