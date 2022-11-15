Share:

The police on Tuesday busted a bike-lifting gang in Karachi and arrested its four members in the metropolis.

According to the Senior Suprintintindent of Police (SSP) Karachi Central, Maroof Usman said four members of the gang were held in a successful action carried out by police on a tip-off in Bilal Colony.

During the action, two snatched motorcycles, four pistols, 20 mobile phones and other looted stuff were recovered from their custody. The arrested lifters were identified as Qasim Kaloo, Ahmar, Ahsan Patlo and Babu.

The SSP said the snatched motorcycles were being sold in Balochistan, where a man named Mulla was giving them cash and ice in exchange for motorbikes.