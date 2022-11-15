Share:

KARACHI - Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday directed the Sindh government to start disbursement of cash for the seed the growers have purchased to grow the Rabi crop across the board within the next 20 days.

“The flood/rain has already caused huge loss to the growers and now they prepared their lands for Rabi crops; therefore, they must be supported to meet the requirement of their agricultural inputs,” Bilawal said this while presiding over a meeting at CM House here.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Mukesh Chawla, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, and Secretaries of different department.

The chairman PPP was told that the standing crops over an area of 3.6 million acres had been damaged in the recent flood which caused an Rs421 billion loss to the growers. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that to provide relief to farmers, it was decided to provide free inputs to the farmers. “As a first step, an exercise is underway to compensate the farmers for wheat seed through cash transfers,” he said and added that Rs5,000 would be given per acre.

The CM said that his government had provided Rs8.39 billion; the federal government pledged to contribute Rs4.7 billion. He added that the total requirement for the purpose was Rs13.5 billion.

To a question, the CM told the chairman that the provision of subsidy on fertilizer was going to be worked out once the funding commitments from the federal government were made. He added that Rs46 billion were required for this intervention.

The CM told that the World Bank was supporting the farmers holding land up to 25 acres. At this, the PPP chairman directed the CM to give compensation for wheat seed to all farmers across the board regardless of the size of their landholding.

CM Advisor Manzoor Wassan told the meeting that wheat was sown over an area of 2.43 million acres.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Rs45.51 billion would be required if fertilizer was given to the growers. He added that DAP and Urea for wheat would cost Rs39.48 billion, the seed for oil crops Rs1.85 billion, and fertilizer (DAP and Urea) for oil seed crops Rs41.8 billion.

The chairman formed a committee under Manzoor Wassan with Sharjeel Memon, and Syed Nasir Shah to collect and verify the data of farmers so that disbursement could be made at the earliest. He said that the farmers should be sent text messages to transfer funds to their accounts or through the mobile phone cash system.

HOUSES

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that keeping in view the impact of climate change, there is a dire need to construct weather-resilient houses for flood-affected people so that they could survive even if another natural calamity like floods or heavy rains lash them.

“We need houses that can withstand droughts, heavy downpours, storms, floods, and such other disasters.”

The CM briefing the PPP chairman said that the heavy downpour/floods have damaged 1.7 million houses fully and partially, creating an urgent need for shelter. “The Sindh government intends to immediately initiate rehabilitation efforts for the affected families, therefore we are finalising a standard for housing reconstruction for the affected people,” the CM said.

At this Chairman Bilawal Bhutto suggested that the houses should be weather-resilient so that they could withstand future calamities.

Replying to a question, the CM told the chairman that so far Rs220 billion, including Rs110 billion pledged by the World Bank, Rs55 billion by the federal government, and Rs55 billion Sindh government, have been arranged. He added that the estimated funding for fully damaged houses was Rs300 billion.

The CM told the PPP chief that the PC-1 of the housing project was lying with the Planning Commission of the federal government. At this Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that he would get it approved by the federal government and assured the CM that more donors would be approached to meet the total requirement of the funds.

RELIEF ACTIVITIES

The chairman was told that so far 749,979 tents, 525,177 tarpaulin, 3.6 million mosquito nets, and 2.2 million ration bags have been distributed by the provincial government, NDMA, Pak Navy, and Air Force.

CONSEQUENTIAL LOSSES

The chief minister told his party chief that poverty in Sindh would increase by between 8.9 and 9.7 percent points. “Multidimensional poverty is expected to increase by 10.2 percentage points,” he said and added among the provinces, the housing stock in Sindh has been worst affected, accounting for 83 percent of the total housing damages.

The PPP chairman directed the Sindh government to implement social protection plan so that poverty could be controlled.

WATER EVACUATION

Mr Shah said that on 31st August 2022, an area of about 1,988,919 acres (2.0m acre) was under inundation along the Right Bank of River Indus and the estimated volume of water was approximately 14 MAF.

He added that as on November 10, 2022, an area of 1,547,959 acres has been evacuated which was about 78 percent of the total inundated area in Right Bank. and the balance area of land under water on the Right Bank Side was 440,960 Acres (0.44 M Acre)