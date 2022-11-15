Share:

ISLAMABAD - The revival of sports activities in the capital city is around the corner as the city managers are going to organise first ever Chief Commissioner Football Tournament in Islamabad on the same pattern it was held in Lahore. The event will be organised at football ground of sector G-7 from 18th of this month for which the registration has been opened. Any club or private team of eleven players can participate in this event. The event is going to be organised on the directions of the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority Capitan retired Muhammad Usman. It is pertinent to mention here that the Commissioner Lahore Football Tournament has brought many successful stories of the players, who were refined and elevated in the sports. Officials concerned informed this scribe that the chief commissioner Islamabad has directed the relevant formations to start the sports activities in the capital city on large scale and make them the regular feature of every calendar year. It is pertinent to note here that there is a dedicated Sports and Culture Directorate working but its performance was not up to the mark. Sources told that most of the playgrounds in the capital are under illegal occupation of a powerful mafia while rest are being used by the corporation’s own staff for money making. In 2006, the Supreme Court had directed CDA to develop and maintain public grounds. “Only CDA will develop and maintain public parks, playing fields and graveyards as per provision of section 11 and 12 of the CDA Ordinance 1960,” the apex court had ruled. Under CDA bylaws private parties/individuals cannot operate the grounds. It is the civic agency which is supposed to maintain the facilities But some individuals in connivance of officials from CDA have been running the grounds and denying entry to the citizens for several years. Islamabad is the city where sports activities can be promoted in line with international standards as every sector has a number of sports grounds if utilised properly.