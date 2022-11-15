Share:

KARACHI - The traffic police foiled a bid to kidnap a child and held the abductor who was later handed over to police here on Monday. An accused was taking away a child after abducting him but upon sight of traffic police near Rambo Centre in Saddar area of Karachi, the child started raising hue and cry after which traffic police rescued the child and held the abductor. The nabbed kidnapper was handed over to Paraidi police who after registering a case against him have started an investigation.