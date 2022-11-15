Share:

By Nawal arif - Global warming and season al variations have caused a huge affect to every partof the earth. Scientists have been looking over the climate change of the earth; they say that from 17th century and onwards, changes in world climate patterns have been observed which badly affecting the natural balance of environment . Climate change has disturbed everyone and suffering is increasing. The intensity of heat has been felt in other countries of Europe including Great Britain. After last December, heavy snow fell in Europe while the intensity of heat is increasing since June. Droughts in the UK are increasing every year. The rains are decreasing surprisingly; temperatures in the UK this year have tipped over 38 degrees and normal life has been thrown into disarray. On the other hand, South Asia, especially india and Pakistan, are suffering heavy losses due to heavy rains. Recently, the conference of world leaders in Glasgow, United Kingdom, whose one-point agenda was ‘climate change’, environmentalists said very openly that if the world leaders still do not come to their senses, when it would be the time to notice the deteriorating environment ? The earth is not the same as it was three years ago, a lot has changed. All scientists and experts participating in the conference agreed that the rate of change has to be stopped or at least brought to the level of 1960. But the reason is that the big industrial capitalists on the world level are not ready to accept the hypothesis that climate change and global warming have been going on for centuries. it is a very true and obvious fact that all the things that man has invented for his comfort are becoming a headache. in fact, the biggest and most important problem of the world is the uncontrolled growth of population. China has launched a one-child scheme to curb population growth. india still seems unable to control its population. Observers say that in no time india will surpass China in population. it is a fact that on the one hand, the population is increasing exponentially and on the other hand, the depletion of natural resources and food are becoming major problems. The world Food Organization of the United Nations has stepped up efforts to solve this problem, but the global food problem is getting worse. Ukraine, which was the main supplier of wheat and other grains in the world, has stopped supplying grain because the land and sea borders have been blocked by Russia, and Russia is the main supplier of grain. Due to sanctions, Russia is also experiencing difficulties in supplying or exporting wheat, which is causing wheat shortage, making the food problem even more critical. Experts say that the world’s population is increasing by around 80 million annually. if the rate of rampant population growth continues and no changes are made, the population of the world may increase to 16 billion at the end of this century, which may be a great threat to the planet and humans. According to experts, the people of most areas of Africa, South Asia and some countries in the Far East are clinging to the old thought that the increase in population is given by nature. Experts question how the overpopulation of the world’s natural resources can ensure its survival, while there is shortage of food, clean drinking water and other essentials of life. Another major problem is the increase in the use of natural fuels. For example, the use of natural coal, which is leading to a rapid increase in land and air pollution. China has used up the discovered natural coal and is now mining new ones. The use of cars in the world has increased a lot. Thousands of cars hit the roads every year. Air pollution is increasing due to this trend. Cardiac, eye and respiratory diseases are becoming common. Roads in developing countries are dominated by smoke-emitting vehicles. For example, most of the pollution in Karachi is caused by automobiles running on the roads, causing rapid increase in heart and eye diseases’ patients and neither the air is clean nor the water. Apart from this, our food is also polluted like the vegetables we consume are produced by toxic drugs and fertilizers. Because the chemical fertilizers used by farmers to increase production are very harmful to health, but government and responsible institutions are unable to do anything in this regard. Global warming has also more impact on animals. wild animals including elephants are also severely affected. The Kenyan government has imposed a complete ban on hunting animals, especially elephants. Animal experts of the world have appealed to the United Nations to impose restrictions on animal hunting in other countries including Africa. Most animal species are becoming extinct. At the Glasgow Conference and the Nairobi Conference, deep concern was expressed over the death of elephants as only 40 percent of them are left there and world leaders reiterated the urgent need to address such issues. At the Munizan Conference, concern was also expressed over the fires in the Amazon and Australian forests. Deforestation in the Amazon has already been banned, but timber merchants and villagers in these forests have made a living by cutting and selling the wood. in this regard, the Brazilian government is making stricter laws. The United Nations Environment Agency has expressed deep concern over the deforestation and theft of the Amazon and urged Brazil and neighbouring countries to protect the forests. in this regard, the United Nations has started a campaign that countries should start plantation campaigns in their respective departments to create environment-friendly societies. in conclusion, the biggest issue the world is currently facing is climate change. The rate of global warming is rising daily. if we do not stop it as quickly as we can, our world will suffer destructive effects. we have to raise our voices and inform the world about this major issue before it’s too late.