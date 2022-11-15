Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi or­dered on Monday to reduce protocol and security for him and also ordered for not stopping traffic during his movement. Signal-to-signal traffic flow should be main­tained and the stoppage of traffic at the place should not be more than one per cent, he said.

The CM asserted that stop­ping the traffic should be avoided keeping in mind convenience of people. “Stopping the traffic, dis­turbs people and I want to relieve the inconvenience," he said and added that "we have come for the conve­nience of people."

The chief minister said that foreign teams and play­ers would be given security according to the Blue Book and traffic police would be equipped with body cams, he added. A security-related meeting was held under the chair of CM which was at­tended by Provincial Minis­ter Mian Mehmood-ur-Ra­sheed, Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, GM Sikandar, CCPO, DIG Secu­rity, Chief Traffic Officer La­hore, Chief Security officer and others.

PAKISTAN, CHINA TO COOPERATE IN INSTALLATION OF AIR PURIFICATION TOWERS TO CONTROL SMOG

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Monday and discussed issues of mutual interest, increasing cooperation in various fields, especially controlling smog.

It was agreed in principle to promote cooperation regard­ing installation of air purifica­tion towers to control smog.

The chief minister noted that smog had become a glob­al problem and the govern­ment wanted to use Chinese technology to control it in Punjab, especially in Lahore.

The Chinese technology would be beneficial for in­stalling air purification tow­ers in Lahore and other cities. Air-purified towers will be installed near border areas and industrial areas, he added. These towers will also be used for early flood warnings and other purposes. The Punjab government has also imposed an environmental emergency to control smog, he added.

The Chinese consul general announced a scholarship of Rs 6 million for students of Punjab this year and present­ed a Rs 30 million cheque for flood relief. Ch Parvez Elahi thanked the Chinese govern­ment and the consul general and said that the Punjab gov­ernment was thankful for fi­nancial support to the flood victims. He added that the provincial government was resettling the flood victims. The provincial government would extend every possible cooperation for a new Chi­nese consulate, he stated.

The consul general thanked CM Parvez Elahi for the as­surance of support regarding the new consulate and said that the Chinese scholarship for Punjab students would be further enhanced next year. Punjab has a very favourable environment for investment and Chinese companies want to invest in Punjab. All pos­sible measures would contin­ue to increase cooperation in various fields, he added. The consul general also invited CM Parvez Elahi to visit the consulate and embassy.

Chief of the Political Section of the Chinese Consulate Gen­eral Yan Yang was also present. Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Senior Member Board of Revenue Zahid Akhtar Za­man, former principal secre­tary GM Sikandar, former pres­ident Bank of Punjab Hamesh Khan, secretary environment, Zeeshan Zakaria and others were also present.