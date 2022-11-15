LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi ordered on Monday to reduce protocol and security for him and also ordered for not stopping traffic during his movement. Signal-to-signal traffic flow should be maintained and the stoppage of traffic at the place should not be more than one per cent, he said.
The CM asserted that stopping the traffic should be avoided keeping in mind convenience of people. “Stopping the traffic, disturbs people and I want to relieve the inconvenience," he said and added that "we have come for the convenience of people."
The chief minister said that foreign teams and players would be given security according to the Blue Book and traffic police would be equipped with body cams, he added. A security-related meeting was held under the chair of CM which was attended by Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Principal Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, GM Sikandar, CCPO, DIG Security, Chief Traffic Officer Lahore, Chief Security officer and others.
PAKISTAN, CHINA TO COOPERATE IN INSTALLATION OF AIR PURIFICATION TOWERS TO CONTROL SMOG
Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Monday and discussed issues of mutual interest, increasing cooperation in various fields, especially controlling smog.
It was agreed in principle to promote cooperation regarding installation of air purification towers to control smog.
The chief minister noted that smog had become a global problem and the government wanted to use Chinese technology to control it in Punjab, especially in Lahore.
The Chinese technology would be beneficial for installing air purification towers in Lahore and other cities. Air-purified towers will be installed near border areas and industrial areas, he added. These towers will also be used for early flood warnings and other purposes. The Punjab government has also imposed an environmental emergency to control smog, he added.
The Chinese consul general announced a scholarship of Rs 6 million for students of Punjab this year and presented a Rs 30 million cheque for flood relief. Ch Parvez Elahi thanked the Chinese government and the consul general and said that the Punjab government was thankful for financial support to the flood victims. He added that the provincial government was resettling the flood victims. The provincial government would extend every possible cooperation for a new Chinese consulate, he stated.
The consul general thanked CM Parvez Elahi for the assurance of support regarding the new consulate and said that the Chinese scholarship for Punjab students would be further enhanced next year. Punjab has a very favourable environment for investment and Chinese companies want to invest in Punjab. All possible measures would continue to increase cooperation in various fields, he added. The consul general also invited CM Parvez Elahi to visit the consulate and embassy.
Chief of the Political Section of the Chinese Consulate General Yan Yang was also present. Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Senior Member Board of Revenue Zahid Akhtar Zaman, former principal secretary GM Sikandar, former president Bank of Punjab Hamesh Khan, secretary environment, Zeeshan Zakaria and others were also present.