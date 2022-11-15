Share:

LAHORE - The Coca-Cola 46th Aibak Polo Cup will roll into action today (Tuesday) here at Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground. According to LPC President Omer Sadiq, Coca-Cola has sponsored the historic twoweek Aibak Polo Cup. This calendar event of Pakistan Polo Association (PPA) is being organized in 4-8 goal category this year, which is being featured by 12 teams that are divided into four zones. “Zone-A includes Barry’s/DS Polo, Newage Cables/Master Paints and Remington Pharma, Zone-B comprises Diamond Paints, Salam Polo and Guard Rice, Zone-C consists of Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, Rijas and FG/Din Polo Team while Zone-D has Remounts, Master Paints Black and Platinum Homes.” Omer Sadiq said each team also includes foreign players, who have come from Argentina, England and Iran. Two matches will be played today (Tuesday) as Barry’s/ DS Polo will take on Rijas at 1:30 pm while Diamond Paints will face Master Paints Black at 2:30 pm.