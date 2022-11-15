Share:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, fog is likely to develop over a few places in plain areas of Punjab during early morning hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad ten degree centigrade, Lahore thirteen, Karachi twenty, Peshawar eleven, Quetta one, Gilgit seven, Murree three and Muzaffarabad six degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula, cold, dry and foggy during morning hours in Jammu, very cold and partly cloudy in Leh, cold and partly cloudy weather in Anantnag and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar two degree centigrade, Jammu eight, Leh minus eight, Pulwama and Baramula three, Anantnag and Shopian two degree centigrade.