In the Court of Honorable Shafqat Ullah Khan Additional District Judge Attock Subject: Javed Iqbal Vs Abdul Manan etc, Civil Revision. In the subject case to inform the following through normal means is difficult:- Abdul Manan s/o Enzar Gul and Shaukat Mehmood s/o Qudrat Elahi residents of Jamgah Post office Mulan Mansoor Tehsil and District Attock. They are being informed through this publication to appear before this court on 19/11/2022 at 0900 am , failing which ex parte decision will be taken. Stamp of the Court * * * * * * In the Court of Honorable Asad Ali District Judge Attock Subject: Mumtaz Khan Vs Province of Punjab etc, Civil Suit:- In the subject case to inform the following through normal means is difficult:-Nisar Ahmad s/o Manzoor Elahi r/o 5 Jordan Road Austin B66HJ England and Sobia Malik d/o Abdul Malik r/o Birmingham England . They are being informed through this publication to appear before this court on 17/11/2022 at 0900 am , failing which ex parte decision will be taken. Stamp of the Court * * * * * * In the Court of Honorable Asad Ali District Judge Attock Subject: Mumtaz Khan Vs Province of Punjab etc, Civil Suit:- In the subject case to inform the following through normal means is difficult:- Nisar Ahmad s/o Manzoor Elahi r/o 5 Jordan Road Austin B66HJ England and Asghar(Master) s/o Jan Muhammad r/o Mirza Tehsil and District Attock. They are being informed through this publication to appear before this court on 17/11/2022 at 0900 am, failing which ex parte decision will be taken. Stamp of the Court * * * * * * In the Court of Jahangir Khan Judge Banking Court-II Peshawar Federal Judical Complex Phase-7 Hayat Abad Peshawar KPK, Camp Court D.I.Khan:- HBL Cheshma Suger Mills Branch D.I.Khan Vs Allah Dewaya Etc (1) Allah Dewaya S/o Mero (Late) (2) Inayat Ullah S/o Malik Ghulam Hussain R/o Baber Kacha Tehsil Parroa District D.I.Khan (3) Mst Sabhai(window) (4) Mst Maryam BiBi (5) Mst Zainab Bibi (6) Mst Fatima Bibi D/O Ghulam Hussain R/O Baber Tehsil Parroa District D.I Khan. Auction Concerning Property enforce, Property Measure 170K-18M Transffer No 3025, Khasara, Kahata No,s conformably Agriculture Pass Book No, 678961, 685173, 685383, 31055, Situated, Baber Tehsil Parroa Disct D.I.Khan ,Recovery of Decretal Amount of Rs 1042414 Auction shall be held on 13/12/2022 at 8-am till 2.00 p.m The Property Shall be sold to the highest bidder, provided the auction is confirmed by the Court, 1/4th of the highest bid shall be deposited on the spot with the auctioneer and the remaining shall be deposited with in 15 days of the auction in the court. Any one who has any claim, whatsoever must inform the court before the date of auction. Judge Banking Court II, Peshawar.