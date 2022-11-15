Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan said yesterday that it had demonstrated Pakistan’s abiding commitment to counterterrorism after the Dasu bus incident in which several Chinese nationals were killed. In response to a question regarding the verdict in last year’s terrorist attack on Chinese engineers working on the Dasu hydropower project, Foreign Office Mumtaz Zehra Baloch, said: “We have noted the judgement passed by the relevant court and details released by the local police. While specific queries may be directed to the relevant authorities, the proactive investigation, prosecution and judgment in this case have once again demonstrated Pakistan’s abiding commitment to counterterrorism.” She added: “We again extend our deepest condolences to the victims’ families and remain committed to the safety and security of Chinese workers, projects and institutions in Pakistan. The ironclad Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership will never be undermined by hostile forces.” On Friday last, a special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) had handed over death sentence to two accused of the terrorist attack on a bus carrying Chinese engineers working at Dasu Hydropower Project. Ten Chinese engineers and three Pakistani workers were travelling to the Dasu Hydropower Project construction site on July 14, 2021 when their bus was targeted by terrorists. The bus got out of control of the driver due to the impact of the blast and plunged into a deep ravine. The court imposed Rs 40 million fine on both the convicted terrorists, besides awarding them a total of around 800 years of imprisonment beside life imprisocnment. All the sentences shall run concurrently.