FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh had di­rected the chief executive of­ficer health and district coor­dinator epidemics control to take necessary steps for com­plete elimination of dengue larva from the city.

Presiding over a meeting of district emergency response committee for anti-dengue here on Monday said dengue became a serious issue and the government was spending huge amount on its control. He said that the tehsil emergency response committees should regularly arrange their meet­ings with concerned assistant commissioners to evaluate their performance regarding dengue control.

DC Imran Hamid said that officers of concerned depart­ments should be active in field to achieve set targets. In this connection, progress reports of all departments regarding surveillance and prevention ac­tivities should be submitted to his office daily so that perfor­mance could be evaluated and improved accordingly, he added.

He made it clear that careless­ness and dereliction from duties would not be tolerated at any cost. CEO District Health Author­ity Dr Kashif Mehmood Kamboo, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr Zulqarnain and other officers from different depart­ments were present.