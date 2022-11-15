Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday requested the Supreme Court to club all the cases against it in different high courts of the country at one high court.

The ECP argued before the apex court whether to prepare for the local and general elections or pursue the cases.

The ECP also presented judicial precedents for clubbing the cases by the order of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, however, adjourned the hearing of the case for 15 days.

A three-member bench headed by the chief justice heard the case.