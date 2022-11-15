Share:

QUETTA - A free medical camp was organized in Dubandi area of Chaman district of Balochistan in col­laboration with Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (North) and Balochistan Rural Support Program (BRSP) on Monday.

According to detail, more than 472 local pa­tients including 240 men, 137 children and 95 women were examined in the set up free medi­cal camp. All patients were provided with free medicines along with medical examination in the camp. In this context, the local elders appreciated the organization of the free medical camp and called it a big relief for the people.