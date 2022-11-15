Share:

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for dialogue among regional and international players to ensure peace and stability at regional and international levels.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of 11th edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar IDEAS-2022 in Karachi on Tuesday, he said Pakistan, being a responsible state, is always committed to play its role for international peace.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan's defence industry has now achieved a good level of quality and reliability and its products are comfortably competing in the international market.

He said Pakistan is now exporting high-level defence products to more than 60 countries and scope of these exports could be extended by promoting public private partnership in the field.

He said the best way to safeguard and strengthen national security is to achieve economic self-reliance, rebuild and strengthen political institutions and ensure rule of law. He said in order to do so, each and every institution should function in its constitutional domain with primary focus on their objectives.

The Foreign Minister also stressed upon the need of resolution of long standing issue of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with UN resolutions and aspirations of people of Kashmir in the interest of regional peace, progress and economic development.