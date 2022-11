Share:

ISLAMABAD - Fog is likely to develop over a few places in plain areas of Punjab during early morning hours, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over western and upper parts of the country and likely to move eastward during next 12 hours. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Balochistan. However, dry weather prevailed over other parts of the country. The rainfall recorded during the period was Kashmir: Rawalakot 42mm, Garhi Dupatta 32, Muzaffarabad (Airport 31, City 21), Kotli 18, Punjab: Murree 37, Attock 22, Islamabad (Zero Point 21, Airport, Golra 18, Bokra, Saidpur 17), Noorpur Thal 19, Bhakkar 16, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 16, Chaklala 10), Hafizabad, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin 14, Gujrat 13, Sialkot (City 13, Airport 08), Joharabad 12, Jhelum, Mangla 11, Lahore (City 11, Johar Town 02, Tajpura, Upper Mall, Wasa, Airport 01), Faisalabad 08, Multan (Airport 08, City 02), Gujranwala 06, Jhang 05, Narowal 04, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, Chakwal 02, Bahawalpur (City), Okara, Layyah, Sahiwal 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 34, Balakot 32, Malam Jabba, Kakul 23, Dir (Upper 20, Lower 16), Cherat 20, Saidu Sharif 14, Mir Khani, Drosh 09, Kalam 08, DI Khan (City 08, Airport 01) , Peshawar, Bannu, Mardan 08, Parachinar, Bacha Khan Airport 05, Chitral 03, Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 08, Gupis, Bagrote 05, Skardu, Gilgit 04, Bunji 03, Astore, Chillas 02, Balochistan: Zhob 05mm.