Share:

A four-day International Defence Exhibition and Seminar IDEAS-22 begins at Expo Centre in Karachi on Tuesday.

Defence Export Promotion Organization has arranged the exhibition, which brings together defence industries from across the globe to showcase their latest technological innovations.

A large number of senior civil and military delegations and trade visitors would also be witnessing IDEAS-2022.

A briefing was given to national and international media during the curtain raiser of IDEAS-2022 at the Karachi Expo Centre on Saturday by officials of the Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO), Ministry of Defence Production.

Brigadier Naveed Azam Cheema, Director Coordination, Commodore Mohammad Tahir, Director Media, Air Commodore Abdul Basit, Director EPS from DEPO, DIGP Traffic, Ahmed Nawaz Cheema and Zohair Naseer, Chief Executive Officer of Badar Expo Solutions, were also present during the briefing. The exhibition will start on Nov 15 after a grand inauguration ceremony and will continue till Nov 18.

The first two days have been earmarked for delegations, trade visitors and networking activities. The other highlights of the day include an international seminar on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in defence market and paradigm shift in military strategy and national security. Renowned national and international subject matter experts will present their scholarly papers on the topic. Secretary Ministry of Defence Production Lt General (R) Humayun Aziz will be the chief guest.

To specially mark the 11th edition of IDEAS-2022, the Ministry of Pakistan Postal Services has issued a commemorative postal stamp of Rs20. New inventions in Pakistan’s defence industry will also be inaugurated and showcased during the exhibition.

IDEAS-2022 has surpassed all previous milestones in terms of space, booking, exhibitors and delegates both domestic and foreign. Karachi Expo Centre has been booked to its full capacity with more than 500 exhibitors from Turkey, China, North America, South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East will be showcasing their products out of which, 60 percent are international and 40 percent are local. Besides trade visitors, more than 285 high-level delegates from 64 countries are visiting the exhibition.

Meanwhile, there are hundreds of high-level business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) meetings planned on the sidelines among foreign delegates, key government officials and participants of the exhibition.

Organisers said that the event would be restricted to relevant people only. It is not open to all citizens. On the occasion, DIGP Traffic, Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, also briefed the media about the traffic plan and alternative routes to facilitate the people of Karachi during the rush hours.