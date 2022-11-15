Share:

ACCRA - President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday fired Ghana’s junior finance minister over corruption allegations made in an upcoming documentary on illegal gold mining. The president has “terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr Charles Adu Boahen, with immediate effect,” he said in a statement. The fallout from the expose comes as the government is under pressure over Ghana’s economic crisis and lawmakers push Akufo-Addo to fire Finance Minister Kenneth Ofori-Atta. The presidency’s statement said AkufoAddo’s decision came after “being made aware of the allegations” against Boahen in the documentary “Galamsey Economy,” which is scheduled to be released on Monday. Akufo-Addo also referred the case to prosecutors for further investigation.