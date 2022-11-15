Share:

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking steps for equal development across the province.

This was stated by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan during his visit to district Upper Dir on Tuesday.

During the visit, he laid the foundation stone of cadet college which will be built at a cost of three point six billion rupees.

The Chief Minister also laid foundation stones of two Girls degree colleges and forty-four kilometer-long Patrak to Kumrat road.

Mahmood Khan also inaugurated the Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa building which was completed at a cost of more than forty million rupees.