LAHORE - The ninth round of the Quaid-eAzam Trophy 2022-23 season began in Karachi and Lahore while the opening day was lost due to rain in Abbottabad. Northern, who opted to bat in their game against Sindh at the National Bank Cricket Arena (National Stadium, Karachi), made great use of a batting friendly pitch as openers Muhammad Huraira and Hasan Raza combined for a 266-run stand. Both Huraira and Hasan dominated the proceedings from the start as Sindh bowlers failed to make inroads. Hasan was the first to reach three figures as the left-hander hit 19 fours in his 135 off 203 balls. He was eventually dismissed by Abrar Ahmed in the final session of play. By stumps, Huraira was still at the crease as Northern reached 350 for one in 90 overs. The righthanded Huraira has so far hit 22 fours and one six in his 170 (279 balls). Umar Amin was unbeaten on 32, the two have so far added 84 runs for the second-wicket. Balochistan made most of their bowling first decision against Central Punjab at the LCCA Ground after rain and a wet outfield reduced the day’s play to a single session. Left-arm pacer Akif Javed did the damage by taking three wickets for 31 runs by close of play on the first day. Qasim Akram was unbeaten on 24 when stumps were drawn after 23.3 overs due to bad light. The Central Punjab top-order consisting Abid Ali (2), Abdullah Shafique (15), Mohammad Saad (1) and Tayyab Tahir (14) fell cheaply.