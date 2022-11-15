Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says he is pleased to see that the country's defence sector is catering to demands of modern technological era.
In a tweet on Tuesday, he said the ongoing IDEAS Defence Expo in Karachi highlights Pakistan's growing footprint in the global defence market.
The Prime Minister said the expo's theme 'Arms for Peace' reflects Pakistan's desire for peace and stability.
Over the years, IDEAS has evolved into a platform that highlights Pakistan's growing footprint in the global defence market. Arms for Peace, theme of IDEAS’22, reflects Pakistan's desire for peace & stability. Good to see that our defence sector is catering to demands of tech era— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 15, 2022