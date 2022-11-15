Share:

ISLAMABAD - Winter rains have started in IESCO region and the risk of electrical accidents increases due to moisture entering the system. The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) management has requests its customers to take precautionary measures during rains. A press statement of IESCO has advised members of general public to keep proper distance from electrical installations such as power transformers, wires, poles and meters. Never touch electrical equipment with wet body or hands. Replace old electricity wiring to protect against short circuit accidents. Never iron clothes with bare feet and make sure to use rubber shoes. Never tie animals near electric poles or under transformers, make sure to educate children about the precautionary measures. In case of emergency, customers can also call the concerned Complaint Office, IESCO Help Line 118 or Chief Executive Complaint and Monitoring Cell phone numbers 051-9252933-34.