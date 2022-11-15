Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Inspector General Police (IGP) Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Monday said efforts were being made to enhance the capacity of police to main­tain law and order situation in a better way and ensure durable peace in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Police Station Shaheed DSP Jameel Kakar and Police Station Jinnah Town Quetta. DIG Quetta Ghulam Azfar Maisar, SSP Op­eration Abdul Haq Imrani, SSP Investigation Asad Nasir, other officers and Local dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The Inspector General of Balochistan Police said that the blood of the martyrs would not go in vain saying that martyrs would always be remembered in golden words. He urged the importance of an at­mosphere of brotherhood between the police and the people and added that safety of life and proper­ty of the people was the first priority of the police