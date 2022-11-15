Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday ordered to fix the identical petitions related to the recovery of six missing persons before a division bench. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petitions and expressed his displeasure over the response of the Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal. The IHC bench also summoned the Station House Officer (SHO) Sabzi Mandi police in this matter and adjourned the hearing with aforementioned directions. During the hearing today, the AAG informed the court that the committee constituted by the cabinet was investigating the matter and held eight meetings with the families of the missing persons. However, he stated that the committee formed to investigate the matter became dysfunctional after previous law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar resigned. The IHC bench maintained that the new law minister could have overseen the matter if the committee ceased to exist or the government changed. He continued that there are no results, even if there have been efforts. He further said that if the AAG wanted to do nothing, then the court should be informed. Advocate Imaan Mazari appeared before the court as counsel for missing journalist Mudassar Naaru’s mother and said that the prime minister had appeared before this court and given several assurances. She added that a report on behalf of the prime minister was supposed to be submitted to the court today. The AAG replied that meetings were held with the relatives of the missing persons and that more action had to be taken. He maintained that the committee needed more time. The bench questioned that how much more time was needed for these cases, which have already been pending for the last two years.