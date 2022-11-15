Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday issued notices to the Inspector General (IGP) of Police, Islamabad in a petition filed by traders against the closure of roads in Islamabad due to protests and sit-ins by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI). A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Amer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition filed by a citizen of Islamabad who narrated the ordeal and the hardships that the citizens were facing because of PTI Dharna (sit-in) and the intended long march. The IHC bench directed the IG Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan to submit a report on the protests. The court also directed the Additional Attorney General (AAG) Munawar Iqbal Duggal to submit his reply with three days and deferred the hearing till November 17. The petitioner requested to the court that during the protests, students have been unable to attend schools and educational institutions, people unable to attend their offices and the worst is happening with daily wagers as they have been deprived of their right to earn a livelihood. Therefore, he sought court’s direction upon the ICT authorities to regulate and control the long march. During the hearing of the case, Justice Farooq remarked that the motorway was under the federal government and asked that why the government has not opened it for traffic yet. The AAG said that the law and order is the provincial government’s matter. The IHC CJ said that protests are also staged before the Parliament, why do you block roads then. He remarked that containers are placed in Islamabad as if these are unusual circumstances. He asked that why you are placing containers instead of constituting an efficient anti-riot force. He further questioned that why you are not taking some other steps instead of placing containers on the roads. Shabbir Khattak, joint secretary of the Ministry of Interior appeared before the court while Barrister Sardar Umar Aslam represented traders in the court. In this matter, the traders had filed a petition against the closure of roads due to protests. They informed the court that demonstrations have been continued since the change of government in April. The petition stated that due to the protests and road closures, citizens and businessmen are facing difficulties and their fundamental rights are being infringed upon. In the petition, they prayed to the court to direct the government to maintain traffic flow on the roads, especially on the motorways. They also requested that PTI should be forced to organize its rallies outside Islamabad.