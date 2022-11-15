Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan should be held accountable for misguiding the people. PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Bukhari said Imran Khan should be summoned to the Parliamentary Commission on the foreign conspiracy narrative and abdication of the Constitution. He said Imran Khan, in an interview with a foreign newspaper, had allegedly withdrawn from the cipher statement which “is an admission of conspiracy.” Bukhari said Imran Khan was spreading false flag of a heinous conspiracy against national security agencies. “The U-turn master has admitted lying in a foreign newspaper interview,” he added. The PPP leader said Imran Khan’s conspiratorial mentality has been revealed by the announcement of withdrawing from the foreign conspiracy narrative. He said the coalition partners had done a national service by expelling the ‘conspirator’ Imran Khan. “The opposition saved Pakistan from a major tragedy by timely removing him from the constitutional weapon, who has become a danger to the country,” he said. Bukhari said Imran Khan’s “conspiracy narrative” of relying on the “prohibited funds” of enemy countries was tantamount to appeasing India