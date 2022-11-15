Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday claimed that a ‘propaganda cell’ is actively working in Pakistan and it is ‘feeding journalists’ stories against him. While addressing the participants of the long march via video link, Imran claimed that some journalists are told to pick and choose things from his interview and then turn it against him. The propaganda cell is trying to misconstrue my words, he added. The former premier also said that the propaganda had reached the extent where two journalists had to clarify that their work was being ‘presented in an incorrect way’. The PTI Chairman while backing up his statement in an interview with Financial Times insisted that throughout his 26 years in politics, he had been persistent about maintaining good relations with all the countries but accepting slavery of none. “And I have always said this. Look at my interviews over the years. We want good relations with Russia, China, and even US,” the PTI chairman reiterated. Referring to the cipher, he said that it was shown to President Alvi, the National Security Council, the cabinet, and even the Chief Justice of Pakistan. “There is no doubt there. The NSC that had sat during Shehbaz Sharif’s tenure had said the same,” he added. Imran clarified that when he said he wanted to move forward, he was talking about better relations. “The better the relations, the more we will progress.” Following his ouster through a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, Imran had dismissed the Shehbaz government, terming it “imported”. The former PM said that the no-confidence move against him was part of a foreign conspiracy, claiming that the cable received from the ambassador on March 7, a day before the opposition officially filed the notrust move against him, was evidence of the conspiracy. Imran claimed that the cable showed Pakistan was threatened by a US diplomat who said the country would have to face consequences if he was not removed via the no-trust motion, which had not even been filed at the time. The former prime minister also said that in order to bring peace to the country it is essential to implement the law and ensure justice prevails in the country. Reiterating PTI’s stance, Khan said: “We want the rule of law in the country. If you want to bring prosperity to the country, you must create justice. Only the rule of law can ensure prosperity.” PTI chief also called out Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for consulting PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif regarding the appointment of the new chief of army staff. “How can the PM consult a fugitive [Nawaz Sharif] on a chief of army staff’s appointment,” he said referring to PM Shehbaz last week’s visit to London. “It is impossible to imagine that a convicted and fugitive person will now take important decisions in Pakistan,” he said. The former premier further added that they are only thinking about protecting their wealth, questioning whether they should “be trusted with the important decisions of the country?” Imran Khan claims that PM Shehbaz violated the Official Secrecy Act by consulting Nawaz on the new COAS appointment. Imran Khan reiterated that despite being in power in Punjab and being the former prime minister of the country, he could not register the first information report (FIR) of his attack in Wazirabad. He revealed that PTI has approached the Supreme Court, adding that he is “hopeful that the honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan [Umar Ata Bandial] will look into this matter.” Khan said that he knew who was involved in his murder conspiracy; however, despite my constitutional right, I could not register FIR. “They [Authorities concerned] listened to the powerful fractions and did not register FIR,” he lamented, despite me being a prominent leader. “Now think how they treat the common man?” he questioned. He further added that Senator Azam Swati’s case would also be heard in the Supreme Court, hoping that CJP Bandial will himself hear Swati’s case. In Swati’s case, “I will only trust Supreme Court’s decisions,” he added.