Former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz Tuesday said that he had recovered from ill health and would resume his political activities.

“My physical condition was not good due to which I had given up the political activities. Now my health has improved, and I will hold my office,” he said while talking to the media in Lahore.

“It is the habit of Imran Khan that he takes U-turn on his every statement. Now, he is backing away from his narrative of foreign conspiracy. Imran Khan has wasted the nation’s time,” he abhorred.

He also castigated Imran Khan for using foul language against the institutions and tarnishing the image of Pakistan all over the world. “Now, as his own narrative does not suit him, he is backing away from it.”

Hamza Shehbaz also lambasted that Imran Khan was not doing politics, and he blamed him for making ‘spectacle’ of the country.

“Imran Khan has not been able to give an answer on Toshakhana. He earned millions of rupees by selling the Toshakhana gifts. He has also not been able to given an answer on the foreign funding,” he loathed.

“The appointment of the army chief is to be made in November. This process will proceed according to the Constitution and law,” he stated.

Earlier, Hamza Shehbaz appeared before an accountability court in Lahore for hearing of the money laundering case against him and his father Shehbaz Sharif.

The lawyer for Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif appeared before the court on his behalf.

Accountability Court Judge Qamar-uz-Zaman heard the case and adjourned further hearing of it till November 25 next. “The lawyer must appear at the next hearing and cross-examine the witnesses,” he directed.

Moreover, surety bonds of Rs500,000 were also submitted to the accountability court by Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz each in the Ramazan Sugar Mills reference.

Aleem Awan and Shakib Awan submitted the surety bonds on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.

The accountability court had directed Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz to submit surety bonds.

The court had sent the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference back to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after the jurisdiction was over.