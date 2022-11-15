Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s sons Qasim and Suleman Khan have left from Zaman Park, Lahore to London on Tuesday.

Qasim and Suleman, who came to Pakistan to visit their father Imran Khan, left for London from the Zaman Park. Strict security arrangements were made at the time of their departure from PTI Chairman’s residence.

Imran Khan’s sons arrived Lahore on last Thursday. Both of them spent time with their father. Chairman Imran Khan had limited his political engagements due to the arrival of his sons.

They came to visit their father after an attempt was made to assassinate him during PTI’s long march to Islamabad.