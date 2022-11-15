Share:

Federal Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) has no favorite name for the army chief’s appointment, and consultation will take place after November 19.

Speaking with journalists outside the parliament, the defence minister, while asking about the reports of deadlock between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari over the name of the next army chief, said that the consultation over the appointment has not yet been held and then how will be a deadlock.

"Consultation would take place after November 19 over the names sent by the army," Khawaja said.

Taking a jibe at PTI chief Imran Khan, Asif said that legal action should be taken on Imran Khan’s recent statements because he is playing with the national interest for his personal interest.