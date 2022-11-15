Share:

PESHAWAR - secretary, of energy and power Nisar ahmad described the foreign investment as a turning point for the province’s energy sector’s development in the coming days and referred to Khyber pakhtunkhwa’s hydropower resources as a priceless treasure. Utilizing this would not only help the nation overcome its current energy problem, but the province will also make annual profits in the billions of rupees. he shared these opinions with a delegation of investors led by ahn ho Young, a representative of the Korean engineering and construction firm LOTTE, during a meeting about the 496 MW Lower Spat Gah power project in Kohistan. with the help of the Khyber pakhtunkhwa government and KhNp, a government-owned business in south Korea, a power project is being built. During a briefing at the meeting, it was stated that the province of Khyber pakhtunkhwa will make about 3 billion rupees from the 496 megawatt Lower spat Gah hydropower project, which is being built under the public private partnership with the assistance of a Korean company and the government of Khyber pakhtunkhwa