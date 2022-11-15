Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday, in principle, approved the ‘Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism Rules 2022’ for placement before the provincial cabinet for formal approval. The decision was taken in the third Board of Governors (BoG) meeting held here at the Chief Minister House with the Chief Minister in the chair. The meeting was attended by Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash, MPA Dr Asia Asad, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, administrative secretaries of relevant departments and CEO of the Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism. On the occasion, the Chief Minister directed to ensure prompt release of funds for functionalisation of the excellence centre along with approving the provision of required vehicles from the existing pool. Regarding human resources, the board was informed that an advertisement for the required staff has already been floated and the recruitment process will be completed soon to ensure prompt and complete functionalisation of the centre. It is pertinent to mention here that the centre has been established with the purpose of working as a research-based institute on countering violent extremism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and coping with the emerging issues and challenges springing from terrorism, subversive activities against the Islamic Republic of Pakistan through narratives of hatred, extremism, radicalisation, intolerance, abusing charities, funds generation for entities of concern, glorification of terrorism, terrorists organisations and also diagnose the root causes. The vision behind establishing the centre is to create a society free of violent extremism and terrorism. It is a unique initiative of its kind not only in Pakistan but across Asia. The Chief Minister maintained that the provincial government is taking every possible step to create a peaceful and violence-free society, adding that establishment of the proposed centre of excellence was also a part of this struggle. It was anticipated by members of the board that the Centre of Excellence would play an important role in creating a peaceful society by using evidence-based innovative approaches and worldwide research to prevent and combat violent extremism in the province.