LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the Interior Ministry, Inspector General of Police Punjab and other respondents for filing reply to a petition, against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march and protests, till November 21. The court also issued a notice to advocate general Punjab for assistance in the matter. The single bench comprising Justice Jawad Hassan heard the petition filed by trader’s leader Muhammad Naeem Mir. During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that the people were facing difficulty due to the protests. However, Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Owais argued that it was a preliminary hearing and the court had to issue formal notices to parties before hearing them. An additional attorney general submitted that the federal government had written Punjab government for controlling law and order situation in the province, adding that the provinces were bound to comply with directions of the federal government. He submitted that it was a matter of public interest. He submitted that motorway and GT Road were two important highways, which were also arteries of the province, adding that one of them had been completely closed.