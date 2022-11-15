Share:

PESHAWAR - Local govt representatives from across the prov­ince would stage a protest sit-in in front of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly on November 24 for their empowerment. In an emergency meeting held here at City Council Hall and chaired by Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali, it was decided that from No­vember 15 to 23 they would stage protest at Tehsil levels. On this occasion, the local govt representa­tives deplored that they were being paid Rs 30,000 salary which was less than the salary of a Class-II official and unacceptable to them. Addressing the gathering, Peshawar Mayor Zubair Ali said the pro­vincial govt was intentionally violating the rights of the people and it made certain amendments in the local govt act while violating court orders and public mandate to paralyze local govt bodies and elected local govt representatives across the prov­ince. He said that LG elections were held on Decem­ber 19, 2021 and oath taking was held on March 16, adding that since its defeat in the LG elections the PTI’s provincial govt was continuously issuing new notifications to create hurdles for the local bodies representatives. He said that the provincial gov­ernment conducted the elections on the basis that they would provide facilities to the people at their doorsteps, but it was a pity that they are adding to the problems of elected representatives through different means. Mayor Madran Himayatullah and district chairmen and Mayors from other districts also addressed the gathering. They decided that a province-wide protest would be held at Tehsil levels in the entire province from November 15 to 23 to be followed by a sit-in in front of KP assembly on Nov 24 and would continue till their demands are met.