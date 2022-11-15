Share:

QUETTA - Former Councilor of Hanna Urak, Malik Abdul Na­sir Khan Kakar on Monday demanded Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddous Bizenjo and top officials of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to take measures for improving gas pressure in Hanna Urak and other areas of Balochistan.

Talking to media, he said people including chil­dren, women and specially aged men were suf­fering seasonal diseases due to low-pressure of gas and prolonged load shedding of electricity when winter season started in the Hanna Urak and other areas of the province.

He said that Hanna Urak was also affected from flood and it was a cold area of Quetta district say­ing that the situation became dire in Hanna Urak due to low gas pressure in the winter season.

The residents were forced to buy expensive firewood to stay warm in the winter, he said and added that in the cold weather, people were using traditional stoves using coals and firewood that is not only expensive but hazardous as well.