An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned a money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family till November 25.

While hearing the money laundering case against PM Shehbaz and his family the court asked how many accused have been presented in the court so far.

In response, PM Shehbaz’s counsel told the court that Ali Ahmed Khan and Shoaib Qamar are not presented yet.

The Court asked that both the accused come from Karachi then why is it taking so long? Their statements have not been recorded yet.

The accountability court judge said we are giving last chance to record the statement on the next hearing.

The court was then adjourned till November 25.