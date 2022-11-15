Share:

By Air Commodore LiAquAt Ullah Iqbal SI(M) 1. The 11th Edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar, IDEAS 2022 is scheduled from 15th–18th November, 2022 at Karachi Expo Centre. The mega event is significantly being commemorated through enhanced participation of Pakistan Armed Forces, national and international defence industry, OEMs, entrepreneurs, and high level national and international defence delegations. The new features are aimed to make IDEAS an effective platform for defence Buyers and Sellers. Pakistan Air Force is the air warfare branch of the Pakistan Armed Forces who is tasked with providing, in synergy with other services, the most efficient, assured and cost-effective aerial Defence of Pakistan. Furthermore, Pakistan Air Force provides air logistic support capability and strategic air transport to the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and various government departments on requirement basis. Pakistan Air Force also actively contributes in nation building efforts and thus poised on the threshold of tomorrow, PAF remains, “Second to None”; fully abreast with the indispensable mechanisms to live by its standards in the coming millennium and beyond. 2. PAF has been operating various types of aircraft since national independence including British, American, French and Chinese origin. While on one hand these aircraft and weapon systems have been providing the PAF with much needed war fighting capability, there have also been serious obsolescence and interoperability challenges apart from restrictions, embargos and export controls. 3. In order to mitigate these challenges, PAF leadership has been responding proactively by establishing MRO Depots as well as several R&D centres for core capabilities in data automation, sensor fusion, systems and weapons integration etc across Pakistan. (a) Five AEDs are located in Karachi with 75–100 years of excellence in Aerospace, Engines, Avionics, Aerostructure, MRO, Systems integration, testing, qualification, munitions manufacturing, simulators and AR/VR Systems etc. (b) Three AEDs are located in Rawalpindi, specialising in ground handling equipment, special vehicles, radar MRO/Upgrades, C-130 Mods/Upgrades, and multi-domain support including Robotics, EODs and MRO of Payloads. (c) R&D Units undertake design, research and development in the fields of EW, EO/IR, ISR and Drone Systems. 4. Initially, most of PAF aircraft and systems were sent to their countries of origin for major overhauls and repairs that resulted in loss of operational time in Beyond Country Repair (BCR), loss of foreign exchange and host of allied logistics and technical challenges. PAF leadership therefore, envisaged huge challenges in MRO of several types of fighter aircraft and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) was established in 1973. PAC has evolved over last five decades from an MRO facility, setup for F-6 Aircraft, called F-6 Rebuild Factory (F6RF) in Kamra, into a huge complex of four factories over 2500 acres of land with 16000 skilled work force and more than 100000 population. Currently, PAC has the capacity to undertake MRO of all kinds of military and selected commercial aircraft, engines, radar and payloads as well as production of UAVs, trainer and fighter aircraft with flagship SMK and JF-17 Thunder. 5. The same activity also continued to synergize PAF organic R&D capability and PAF constituted its major R&D setup called Aviation Research, Innovation and Development (AvRID) as well as certification agency called PAF Air Worthiness Certification Authority (PACA). 6. Given establishment of the Projects Branch (now headed by threestar Air Marshal), AvRID, PACA and COEs of PAF Depots and Organic R&D Setups (NCW Tech, 606 Wing, Special Task Group, CoCS, CRDC etc), current PAF leadership has envisioned to establish National Aerospace Science and Technology Parks (NASTP) across Pakistan to nurture much needed Triple Helix Model. NASTP will provide eco-system of essential elements required to nurture design, research, development and innovation in the aviation, space and cyber domains, needed by the PAF to have supremacy in future warfare. Chief of the Air Staff PAF, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has provided overall vision and mission statement of the Project:- NAStPVision 7. Become one of the best Aerospace, Cyber & Computing Clusters in the world and transform national landscape with design, R&D and innovation centres for emerging and disruptive technologies. NAStPmission 8. Foster collaborative research, development and innovation in the fields of Aviation, Space, Cyber & Computing to ensure social, economic, technological and scientific benefits for Pakistan and our valuable partners. 9. NASTPs will be established at selected regional locations and shall have comprehensive set of elements of the overall eco-system of Project based on specific location, market analysis, presence of key industry, institutions, PAF Air Engineering Depots, private companies and engineering centres. Regional NASTPs shall aim to build mini clusters around themselves comprising local industry, institutions, technology incubation centres and IT Parks etc. NAStP unveiling at GStAr 2022 10. Global Strategic Threat and Response (GSTAR) is a biennial international forum initiated by CASS. This event brings national leadership, reputable international and Pakistani experts from think tanks, academia, defence services, intellectuals, and OEMs together at one platform. GSTAR 2022 was held on 19-20 October 2022. President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest at inaugural session on 19 October, 2022. 11. This day now holds a significant spot in the technological, economic and defence landscape of Pakistan, as worthy CAS declared the inception of National Aerospace Science & Technology Park (NASTP) at the GSTAR forum in the presence of national leadership, local industry and international audience. This unveiling garnered an immense interest and initiated a national-level dialogue on the far-reaching effects on the knowledge economy of Pakistan. overview of NAStP Alpha rawalpindi 12. NASTP Alpha has following key elements:- (a) NASTP Technology Divisions in Aircraft, Space, Radar, EW, EO/ IR, Cyber, Computing, Advanced Airborne Comm Systems & Technologies, C2 Systems and Software Development (b) NASTP Training Division with two flagship projects NASTP Aviation Academy and NASTP Instt of Technologies & Systems (c) National Incubation Centre for Aerospace Technologies (NICAT) (d) Training and Incubation Centre for Cyber & IT called SiberKoze with Turkish Collaboration (e) PAF Air Worthiness Certification Authority (PACA) (f) Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Computing (CENTAIC) (g) National Centre for Cyber Security (NCCS) (h) Certification Centre with SISCO and HUAWEI Labs (j) Hardware Certification Centre ACAST (k) Alpha Techno Square (ATS) for private companies and Daftarkhwan for Co-Working Spaces (l) Amenities including but not limited to Banks, ATMs, Cafeteria, FMS, Day Care, Business Centres, Conference Rooms benefits, advantages & Incentives of NaSTP for the Private Sector 13. NASTP will thus provide following benefits to Academia and Industry:- (a) Quality Human Resource. (b) Linkages with national and international companies. (c) Prototyping, Manufacturing, Product Certification, Testing and Qualification Services. (d) Quality Training Courses as per the latest requirements of the industry. (e) Technology Incubation. (f) Consultancy services from all of the aforesaid NASTP Divisions. (g) Expos for products and services. (h) Access to databases of companies, services, manufacturing and software houses. (j) Data, Cloud Computing and HPC Services. (k) Incentives for R&Ds. (l) Start-ups Support – Trainings, Venture Capital, Endowments. (m) Scholarships & Job creation. (n) STZ benefits such as exemption on customs duties and taxation. –The author is Project Director of National Science and Technology Park