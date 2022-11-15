Share:

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) likely to increase electricity tariff by Rs2.18 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA).

The hike in electricity prices will impose an additional burden of Rs43 billion on electricity consumers.

Chairman NEPRA Tauseef Farooqi said that he is also worried that how the figure went up so high to Rs 43 billion.

The electricity consumption has decreased by 10 percent which has impacted the capacity payments. Last year the quarterly adjustments were Rs 14 billion, he added.

Meanwhile, the power division official said we are trying to not increase the power tariff, it should be delayed until February or March instead.

Furthermore, the official notification will be released when NEPRA will review the facts and figures.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved another increase in electricity tariff by Rs0.9 per unit on account of monthly fuel adjustment (MFA).

The power regulator held a public hearing to consider the monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee.

The increase will not be applicable for a lifeline, K-Electric consumers, the notification read. The recent hike will be charged in the bills for October 2022, it added.