LAHORE - Senior Member Board of Reve­nue (BoR) Zahid Akhtar Zaman has said that new portal system is being introduced for verifi­cation, through which citizens will be able to get individual ownership of their property while sitting at their homes. He said ownership and individual sale deeds could also be down­loaded and printed through their mobile phones.

Chairing a meeting on the Pulse Project, digital gardawari and the newly cre­ated portal system, he said that the new portal system by the Board of Revenue would save citizens from fraud. It would be helpful in saving the property, and the record of citizens, who mortgage their property, would also be avail­able on the portal, and all the record of purchase and sale of property would be available on the portal, he added.

He said that the rent deed would also be registered on the portal, and the previous data of the rented property could also be seen on the portal, showing that which building or house had been rented to which ten­ant. He said that notices would be issued to the districts failing to complete digital gardawri. He also issued instructions to respective departments of 16 districts that had done less than 90 per cent digital gardawari. He said that the establishment of rural revenue centres was an important proj­ect of the government, which had been benefiting citizens at their doorsteps daily.