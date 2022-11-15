Share:

LAHORE - Nida Dar’s all-round performance and Ayesha Naseem’s quick-fire 25 helped Pakistan women register a sixwicket win over Ireland in the second Twenty20 International played here at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium on Monday. This victory also helped Pakistan women level the three-match T20I series 1-1. The series decider will be played tomorrow (Wednesday). Chasing 119- run target for victory in 17 overs, as the start of the play was delayed due to rain, the opening pair of the host side - Javeria Khan and Muneeba Ali - provided a 26-run start off 19 balls before Muneeba fell to Arlene Kelly for 10-ball 12 runs. Captain Bismah, who could score paltry 2 off 5 balls, was the next to go with 29 runs on the board. Javeria was then joined by Nida Dar and the two most experienced batters added significant 46 runs for the third-wicket partnership. Both Javeria (35, 39b, 3x4) and Nida (28, 25b, 1x4,1x6) ran themselves out and Pakistan were four down with 97 runs on the board. The right-handed Ayesha struck two sixes and one four in her unbeaten knock of 25 runs off 12 balls, while Aliya Riaz smashed two boundaries and returned unbeaten for 11 off seven balls. Both the batters helped the hosts achieved the target with one over to spare. Earlier, after opting to field first, Pakistan bowlers kept Ireland batters in check as the tourists managed to score 118 for seven in their allotted 17 overs. Opening batter Amy Hunter emerged as top scorer for her side with a 39-ball 36 runs that included three fours. Orla Prendergast, who was declared player of the match in the previous game, managed to score 20 runs off 17 balls with the help of three fours. For Pakistan, spinners Nida Dar and Nashra Sundhu claimed two wickets apiece.