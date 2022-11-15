Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Tuesday said that there is no need to make the matter of the Army Chief’s appointment controversial.

The former premier said there is hope that the way politics is being done will not be successful as the spirit of patience and tolerance is getting weaker. Stating that the Army and the judiciary are the two most important institutions, the former prime minister said that the Army Chief is the guarantor of national security.

Throwing light on the role of the judiciary, Shujaat said that the entire nation has faith in the judiciary and the Chief Justice of Pakistan is the supreme justice of the country. The Chief Justice should not be made a victim of political ‘tricks’.