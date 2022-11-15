Share:

ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has conducted a public hearing on Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) petition for Rs. 1,294.02/ MMBtu(237.05pc) increase in gas tariff. A public hearing was held by OGRA on Monday for review the petition filed by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), said spokesman OGRA. The petition was filed on October 14, 2022 before the Authority under Section 8(2) of the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002 read with Rule 4(3) of Natural Gas Tariff Rules, 2002 for review of its estimated revenue requirement/prescribed prices for FY2022-23. All the stakeholders, consumers and general public were invited to attend the public hearing and present their point of view over SNGPL’s petition. All the stakeholders attended the hearing and presented their point of view. In its petition submitted to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), SNGPL has pleaded to increase the prescribed average gas tariff of the company from the existing 545.89/MMBtu to Rs 1839.92/ MMBtu or a hike of 237.05pc. In the instant petition, SNGPL has projected a shortfall in revenue requirement at Rs.178,814 million, including Rs.445 million on account of LPG Airmix project for FY 2022-23 seeking increase in its average prescribed price by Rs. 488.08 per MMBtu effective July 01, 2022. The petitioner has also included Rs. 295,268 million, being shortfall pertaining to previous years, thereby seeking total increase in average pre-scribed price by Rs. 1,294.02/MMBtu w.e.f. 1st July, 2022. Besides above, the petitioner has estimated RLNG cost of service at Rs. 1,015.64/MMBtu for 2022-23 including Rs. 762.44/MMBtu on account of differential impact of RLNG diversion.