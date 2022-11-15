Share:

LAHORE - Vice-Chairperson Punjab Over­seas Pakistanis Commission Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehm­oodul Hassan chaired the meet­ing of District Overseas Commit­tee Toba Tek Singh. Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chairper­son OPC said that the Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab has been established on mod­ern lines in the era of modern technology to facilitate overseas Pakistanis in the country and abroad. He said that the admin­istration of District Toba Tek Singh and the police are taking the best steps to solve the prob­lems of Overseas Pakistanis.

On this occasion, Commis­sioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas gave a detailed briefing to the officers of the meeting about the OPC Act 2021. He said that in the Punjab Overseas Paki­stanis Commission, all services are being provided to overseas Pakistanis under one window. He said that the resolution rate of complaints filed by overseas Pakistanis is 67%.

On this occasion, DC Toba Tek Singh Chaudhry Muham­mad Arshad informed the vice-chairperson OPC about the com­plaints of overseas Pakistanis.

Director General OPC Ishratul­lah Khan Niazi, Director Police Matters OPC Imtiaz Ahmed Khan, Deputy Director Prosecu­tion Sohail Zafar, Additional Dep­uty Revenue Commissioner Toba Tek Singh Zameer Hussain, Dis­trict Attorney Babar Malik, OPC Coordinator Iftikhar Arif and other officers were also present