Share:

LAHORE - In reiteration of its earlier resolutions, the Punjab As­sembly on Monday adopted condemnatory resolutions re­garding gun attack on the PTI chairman Imran, murder of journalist Arshad Sharif and the alleged physical torture of the Senator Azam Swati.

Expressesing concern over the alleged inaction of the federal government on the similar resolution passed earlier by the Assembly, the resolution demanded of the federal government to con­duct a judicial inquiry into the assassination attempt on Im­ran Khan and the illegal arrest and torture of Azam Swati.

Moved by Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mohammad Basharat Raja, the resolution demanded of the Chief Justice of the Su­preme Court of Pakistan to constitute a judicial com­mission headed by him to inquire into the Wazirabad incident and the illegal arrest of Mr. Azam Khan Swati in the dark of night and the sub­sequent brutal physical and mental torture inflicted on him by the imported govern­ment. It also demanded legal action against the elements involved in the two incidents.

Also, the parliamentary affairs minister presented a resolution condemning the shooting and martyrdom of senior anchor person Arshad Sharif in Kenya. It was unani­mously approved by the House. The resolution stated that the federal government remained unmoved after the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution on October 26 condemned the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif and calling for a transparent ju­dicial inquiry into the killing. No action was taken by the federal government on this resolution, it further read.

The resolution demanded of the federal government once again to conduct a ju­dicial inquiry into the mar­tyrdom of late Arshad Sharif and to expose and punish those responsible. “This House also requests the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to form a judicial commission headed by him to take action against the ele­ments involved in the killing and bring them to justice”.

The House also passed an amendment in the Protection of Women from Violence Bill, 2022, which was returned to the Assembly by the Punjab governor of Punjab with ob­servations. Provincial minis­ter for parliamentary affairs presented the bill which was approved with a majority vote. unanimously.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sabtain Khan chaired the sitting. The House also offered prayers for departed souls of former Caretaker Prime Minister Mir Balkh Sher Mazari and mother of Provincial Minis­ter Dr. Murad Ras. Prayers were also offered for the martyrs of the Istanbul blast. After completion of the agenda, the speaker ad­journed the sitting till No­vember 28.