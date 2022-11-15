Share:

LAHORE - An emerging Pakistani food sector group, Fair Marketing Pakistan Group of Companies (FMP) has been awarded 2nd position in the ISM Expo Dubai (Confectionary & Snacks Exhibition) recently held in the United Arab Emirates. FMP Group’s product ‘NutriGulten Free’ was given the 2nd best product award at this three-day food industry related fair. The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Executive Committee member and FMP Group’s of companies coowner Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer thanking the almighty on this achievement of his company said that he strictly believes that solution of all the financial problems faced by Pakistan lies in exporting more to fetch more valuable foreign exchange. He said it is an honour and moment of proud for whole of the nation especially Pakistan’s food industry that one of their products has been acknowledged internationally