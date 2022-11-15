Share:

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a preparatory meeting on visit to Afghanistan with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar in Islamabad on Monday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance Tariq Bajwa and senior officers from Finance Division and Foreign Office attended the meeting.

In this preparatory meeting, comprehensive agenda was discussed for carrying out decisive discussions with the Afghan leadership.

Various bilateral initiatives for deepening the cooperation through enhancing the trade and regional connectivity between Pakistan and Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting.

The Finance Minister was also briefed about the economic and regional peace and stability issues. The Finance Minister shared that Pakistan has always been determined to support the Afghan people and asked for working on framework to help out our neighbouring country, Afghanistan, in these challenging times.

In conclusion, the Finance Minister directed to prepare a comprehensive plan for making an effective and result-driven visit to Afghanistan in the near future.