Pakistanis ranked second in the number of Umrah pilgrims who visited Saudi Arabia during the last 3.5 months in the ongoing season.

Overall 370,000 Pakistani Umrah pilgrims visited Saudi Arabia during the last 3.5 months in the ongoing season starting from the 1st Muharram to 20th Dhul-Qadah. The period between 21st Dhul-Qadah to 30th Dhul Hijjah is called the Hajj season.

The Umrah season started on July 30 in Saudi Arabia this year and overall 1,964,000 pilgrims from across the globe.

Moreover, 1.78 million Muslims from across the world reached Saudi Arabia through flights, 180,000 pilgrims reached Makkah via roads and 1,200 via sea routes.

Indonesia has topped the number of Umrah pilgrims during the season as more than 551,000 pilgrims were belonging to Indonesia followed by Pakistani pilgrims 370,000, 230,000 from India and 100,000 from Egypt.

The Saudi government extended the validity of Umrah visas from one month to three months.